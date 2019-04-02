Dollar retains firm tone at around ¥111.35 in Tokyo

The dollar Tuesday remained on a firm tone at levels around ¥111.35, while trading was subdued amid a dearth of incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.37-37, up from ¥111.04-04 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1199-1199, down from $1.1238-1238, and at ¥124.73-73, down from ¥124.79-80.

The dollar temporarily rose around ¥111.45 in early trading, carrying over its strength in overseas trading brought on by a U.S. manufacturing index reading topping a market consensus, market sources said.

But the U.S. currency came under selling pressure as it neared the technical threshold of ¥111.50, they pointed out.

The greenback’s topside was capped by the Nikkei 225 stock average’s downturn after a vigorous start, a currency broker said.

But investors who were heartened by rises in stock prices and long-term interest rates in the United States on Monday continued to underpin the dollar, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

Some participants forecast that a wait-and-see mood would linger until the release of U.S. employment data Friday.