Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar retains firm tone at around ¥111.35 in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar Tuesday remained on a firm tone at levels around ¥111.35, while trading was subdued amid a dearth of incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.37-37, up from ¥111.04-04 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1199-1199, down from $1.1238-1238, and at ¥124.73-73, down from ¥124.79-80.

The dollar temporarily rose around ¥111.45 in early trading, carrying over its strength in overseas trading brought on by a U.S. manufacturing index reading topping a market consensus, market sources said.

But the U.S. currency came under selling pressure as it neared the technical threshold of ¥111.50, they pointed out.

The greenback’s topside was capped by the Nikkei 225 stock average’s downturn after a vigorous start, a currency broker said.

But investors who were heartened by rises in stock prices and long-term interest rates in the United States on Monday continued to underpin the dollar, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

Some participants forecast that a wait-and-see mood would linger until the release of U.S. employment data Friday.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A dome tops off a nuclear reactor at a power plant in Daya Bay, near Shenzhen, China.
Made-in-China reactor gains favor at home as U.S. nuclear technology falters
China's homegrown nuclear technology is gaining ground in the battle for that nation's next generation of reactors, according to a state-owned developer, as it seeks to move on after delays and cos...
The wait for the Mickey's House and Meet Mickey attraction at Tokyo Disneyland stretched to 11 hours on Nov. 18, 2018.
35th anniversary helped pull in record crowds at Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea in fiscal 2018
Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea enjoyed a record number of visitors for the first time in four years in fiscal 2018, according to operator Oriental Land Co. The number for the year through ...
After a three-month calm, virtual currencies suddenly jumped higher Tuesday.
Bitcoin's sudden, puzzling surge propels it above $5,000, as other cryptocurrencies rally
Bitcoin climbed suddenly Tuesday to the highest level since November, leading a surge in virtual currencies and ending three months of calm in the $160 billion market. Traders struggled to pinpo...

,