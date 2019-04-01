People take photos Monday of a large TV screen in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, showing a live broadcast of Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga's announcement that Reiwa will be the next era name. | KYODO

Shizuoka man shares same kanji as new era name

SHIZUOKA - A 45-year-old man in Fujieda, Shizuoka Prefecture, received many congratulatory messages after the government announced the next era’s name, written with the same kanji as his given name.

“I was first surprised and then felt happy,” Norikazu Matsuura said. He learned the era name in a phone call from his father.

The pronunciation of his given name, Norikazu, however, is different from that of the new era’s name, Reiwa.

“I hope the new era will be a peaceful period with no crime,” Matsuura said.

