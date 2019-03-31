Tokyo nursery worker arrested in murder of female colleague

A male nursery worker has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a colleague to death in her apartment in Tokyo last week, police said.

Yusuke Matsuoka, 31, was identified as the man seen in security camera footage leaving the apartment in Suginami Ward where Tsugumi Terui, 32, was found on the floor with a knife in her back Tuesday, investigative sources said Saturday.

Matsuoka denied the allegations, they said.

Matsuoka broke into Terui’s apartment on the second floor of the two-story building after apparently climbing over the roof and dropping down to the balcony, according to the sources.

He is believed to have burned away a section of glass to unlock the sliding windows on the balcony, a method often used by thieves, the sources said.

Furniture in her room was knocked over, the police said earlier, indicating a struggle.

They received a call around noon on Tuesday from a neighbor who heard a woman calling for help in an apartment.