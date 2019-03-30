People walk along Inui Street, inside the Imperial Palace grounds in central Tokyo, on Saturday as they view cherry blossoms. The area will be open to the public until April 7. | KYODO

Crowds descend upon Imperial Palace's Inui Street to see cherry blossoms

Crowds of spectators enjoyed cherry blossom viewing along Inui Street at the Imperial Palace in central Tokyo on Saturday after the area was opened to the public.

Inui Street, which stretches about 750 meters from Sakashita to Inui gates, is lined with 103 cherry trees of 31 varieties.

The street has been opened to the public during the annual cherry blossom and autumn foliage seasons since 2014. It was originally opened to commemorate Emperor Akihito’s 80th birthday.

The latest public viewing, which will continue until April 7, is the last of the Heisei Era, which will come to a close on April 30 with the Emperor’s abdication.

In light of positive reviews from visitors, the Imperial Household Agency is discussing plans to continue the event after the new era begins on May 1.

Many visitors to Inui Street expressed gratitude to Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko.

“I’d like to thank Their Majesties for their substantial services for the sake of the people,” said Kyoko Matsumoto, from Chikushino, Fukuoka Prefecture, who visited the street with her daughter.

