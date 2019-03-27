Woman stabbed to death in Tokyo apartment; police seek male suspect seen near site

A woman died after being stabbed in the back with a knife in a Tokyo apartment on Tuesday according to police, who are searching for a man who was seen leaving the site.

Tsugumi Terui, a 32-year-old day care worker, was found lying on the floor with the knife in her back. She was later taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the police said.

Furniture in her apartment in Suginami Ward was knocked over, they said, indicating a possible struggle. The entrance of the apartment was not locked and the lock on the terrace-side window was broken, possibly by the suspect.

The police received a call at around noon from a neighbor who heard a woman calling for help in an apartment and are investigating sightings of a suspicious man in the area.

The man, believed to be aged around 30 to 35 and with a height of around 160 to 165 centimeters, was wearing a dark coat, according to investigators.

“It’s a peaceful neighborhood,” said a 56-year-old resident of the area, near Shimoigusa Station. “I’ve lived here for a while, but it’s the first time something like this has happened and it’s scary.”