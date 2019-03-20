U.S. man arrested over stabbing death of Japanese wife in lobby of Tokyo court building

An American man reportedly in the middle of a divorce with his Japanese wife was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stabbing her to death in the lobby of the Tokyo Family Court building, according to police.

The 32-year-old husband was found in possession of several knives when he was apprehended by police shortly after fleeing the court building, media reports said.

The woman, 31, who was stabbed in the neck at the court building around 3:20 p.m., was confirmed dead at a hospital, authorities said.

Police said a motive was not yet known and the couple’s names were being withheld.

The court is in the Kasumigaseki district of central Tokyo, which is dotted with government offices and near entrances to Marunouchi and Chiyoda line subway stations.