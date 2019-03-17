Nissan Motor Co. is planning to release a set of proposals later this month on corporate governance, including increasing the number of outside directors on Nissan's board. | AFP-JIJI

Business / Corporate

Nissan governance improvement panel to release proposals on March 27

Kyodo

A Nissan Motor Co. committee tasked with improving the automaker’s governance said Sunday it will release a set of proposals on March 27.

The committee, formed after former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in November over alleged financial misdeeds, said it will hold a news conference on that day.

The proposals will likely include increasing the number of outside directors on Nissan’s board, according to people familiar with the panel’s discussions.

Based on the proposals, Nissan will speed up its process of forming a new management structure.

The news conference is expected to be attended by the co-chairs of the panel, Sadayuki Sakakibara, a former chairman of the Japan Business Federation, and Seiichiro Nishioka, a lawyer.

Nissan is considering naming Sakakibara as the chief of the board, sources familiar with the company’s reform said earlier.

On Sunday, the committee held its fourth meeting in Tokyo since its establishment in December.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Then-Chief Cabinet Secretary Keizo Obuchi unveils "Heisei" as the name of the new era at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo in January 1989.
Era change brings Y2K-like computer dilemma to Japan
Companies in Japan have a little more than six weeks to revamp their computer software to respond to the country's first era change in the digital age when a new Emperor is enthroned on May 1.
Emilia Clarke, who starred in HBO's "Game of Thrones" and "My Dinner with Herve," arrives for the Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 24.
Streaming wars heat up as rivals prepare to challenge Netflix
Some of the biggest names in media and tech are gearing up to move into streaming in what could be a major challenge to market leader Netflix. Apple is expected to make its move with an a...
Former economy minister Heizo Takenaka says a sales tax hike would risk pushing Japan's economy into recession.
Forget consumption tax hike and give structural reform another try, ex-economy chief Heizo Takena...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe should again abandon his oft-delayed plan to hike the consumption tax this year because it risks pushing Japan's economy into recession and hampering efforts to generate s...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nissan Motor Co. is planning to release a set of proposals later this month on corporate governance, including increasing the number of outside directors on Nissan's board. | AFP-JIJI

,