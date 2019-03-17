Nissan governance improvement panel to release proposals on March 27

A Nissan Motor Co. committee tasked with improving the automaker’s governance said Sunday it will release a set of proposals on March 27.

The committee, formed after former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s arrest in November over alleged financial misdeeds, said it will hold a news conference on that day.

The proposals will likely include increasing the number of outside directors on Nissan’s board, according to people familiar with the panel’s discussions.

Based on the proposals, Nissan will speed up its process of forming a new management structure.

The news conference is expected to be attended by the co-chairs of the panel, Sadayuki Sakakibara, a former chairman of the Japan Business Federation, and Seiichiro Nishioka, a lawyer.

Nissan is considering naming Sakakibara as the chief of the board, sources familiar with the company’s reform said earlier.

On Sunday, the committee held its fourth meeting in Tokyo since its establishment in December.