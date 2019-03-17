New Zealand PM received gunman's 'manifesto' minutes before attack

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Sunday her office had received a “manifesto” from the gunman suspected of killing 50 people in two Christchurch mosques minutes before Friday’s attack.

“I was one of more than 30 recipients of the manifesto that was mailed out nine minutes before the attack took place,” Ardern told reporters. “It did not include a location, it did not include specific details,” she said, adding that it was sent to security services within two minutes of receipt.

Ardern said she had read “elements” of the lengthy, meandering and conspiracy-filled far-right “manifesto.”

“The fact that there was an ideological manifesto with extreme views attached to this attack, of course, that is deeply disturbing,” she said.

She also said Facebook’s chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, had sent condolences over the shootings, some of which were live-streamed over the social media platform.

“Certainly, I have had contact from Sheryl Sandberg. I haven’t spoken to her directly but she has reached out, an acknowledgment of what has occurred here in New Zealand,” Ardern said a media conference when asked if Facebook should stop livestreaming.

“This is an issue that I will look to be discussing directly with Facebook,” Ardern said.