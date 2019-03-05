'We could have had chefs': Trump serves up fast food to visiting athletes at White House again

U.S. President Donald Trump (center) speaks behind a table of fast food as he welcomes the 2018 Division 1 Football National Champions, the North Dakota State Bison, at the White House in Washington on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump didn’t have to change the menu Monday for his second hosting of college athletes at the White House this year: it was time to pile the table with fast food again.

Trump greeted the players of the North Dakota State Bison football team in the State Dining Room to celebrate their latest championship in the FCS Division I.

“We could have had chefs,” Trump told the players and coaches assembled in front of a varnished table heaped in Big Macs and bags of Chick-fil-A chicken meals. Another table was laden with fries.

But “I know you people very well,” Trump said.

In January, Trump welcomed another champion U.S. college team, the Clemson Tigers, with what he called an “all American” feast of burgers and pizzas.

The president is a noted fan of unhealthy comfort food, defying doctors’ orders to lose weight and also boasting about how little exercise he does. Despite that lifestyle, Trump, 72, passed his annual medical exam in February with flying colors and was declared to be “in very good health.”

He certainly wasn’t apologizing for his latest culinary offering.

“Go grab yourself something, we can eat right here,” Trump told the North Dakota State Bisons.

He joked how he’d like to “have one right up here” at the podium but pointed to the assembled White House journalists and complained “they’ll say: Isn’t it horrible, isn’t it inappropriate?”

