The group stage of the Women's European Championship that finished on Sunday had record-breaking attendances with close to half a million fans attending games, and 22 of the 24 of them sold out.

As well as 461,582 fans attending matches, there were several individual game records as well, according to European soccer's governing body UEFA.

The Germany vs. Denmark match in Basel drew 34,165 fans, which was the highest attendance at a group game not involving the host nation and the most spectators to attend a women's football match in Switzerland.