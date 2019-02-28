Abductees' kin disappointed with lack of progress at Trump-Kim summit

Relatives of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea expressed disappointment Thursday with the apparent lack of progress on the decades-old issue at summit talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and the North’s leader Kim Jong Un.

The abductions during the 1970s and 1980s remain one of Japan’s biggest grievances against North Korea and have been a major hurdle to establishing formal diplomatic ties.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that Trump assured him that he raised the issue with Kim, but the issue did not come up at a post-meeting press conference.

“I was hoping for something new, but I knew it would be difficult because denuclearization was the main issue,” said Fumiyo Saito, whose younger brother Kaoru Matsuki went missing in 1980 while studying in Spain.

“Is all of our work in vain? We are growing old and we can’t wait forever,” the 73-year-old said.

Japan officially lists 17 people as abductees, five of whom were repatriated in 2002, and suspects the North’s involvement in many more disappearances.

The North maintains that eight of the 17 have died and the remaining four never entered the country.

Sakie Yokota, mother of Megumi Yokota who disappeared on the way home from school in 1977 aged 13, said she had fought long and hard for her daughter’s return.

“All we can do now is to pray,” she said.

Yokota, 83, said she supports Trump’s decision to maintain sanctions on North Korea until Kim agrees to further denuclearization steps.

Shigeo Iizuka, head of a group representing the abductees’ families, said he hopes the Japanese government will continue to work toward the return of their loved ones.

“Prime Minister Abe knows how we feel. I hope he takes every opportunity, no matter how small, to resolve the issue,” said the 80-year-old, whose sister Yaeko Taguchi went missing in 1978 when she was 22.

“We will never give up,” he said.

Abe has expressed a desire to hold his own summit with Kim, but no plans have materialized and communications between Japan and North Korea have been constrained to behind-the-scenes meetings between their aides.

Akihiro Arimoto, who is waiting for the return of his daughter Keiko, said, “We can’t sit around waiting for the denuclearization issue to be resolved. Japan needs to conduct its own negotiations.”