Business / Financial Markets | TSE DATA & REPORT

Nikkei ends above 21,000 for first time in two months

JIJI

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday thanks to an overnight advance in U.S. equities, with the key Nikkei average closing above 21,000 for the first time in almost two months.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 280.27 points, or 1.34 percent, to end at 21,144.48, the first finish above 21,000 since Dec. 18. On Tuesday, the key market gauge surged 531.04 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 16.73 points, or 1.06 percent, at 1,589.33, after climbing 33.20 points the previous day.

The Nikkei recovered the psychologically important line of 21,000 as soon as the Tokyo market opened.

Mitsuo Shimizu, chief strategist at Aizawa Securities Co., said that market participants “bought back (Japanese stocks) hastily after the U.S. equities’ surge” on Tuesday.

According to an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm, optimism that another U.S. government shutdown will be averted partly contributed to Wednesday’s rise.

A risk-on mood spread in the Tokyo market as fears receded to some extent over the U.S.-China trade row after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the possibility on Tuesday that he would extend the March 1 deadline for a trade deal between the United States and China, brokers said.

Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co., indicated that futures-linked purchases of Japanese stocks were spurred by Trump’s suggestion.

But “it is uncertain whether the Nikkei will consolidate its downside above 21,000” from now on, Miura also said, noting that selling on a rally emerged after the index rose above the threshold.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,343 to 709 in the TSE’s first section, while 75 issues were unchanged.

Volume inched down to 1.413 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.460 billion shares.

Oil firm Inpex Corp. jumped 12.46 percent following upward revisions in its consolidated profit estimates for the year ending in March.

Also on the plus side were technology conglomerate Softbank Group Corp. and cosmetics producer Shiseido Co.

By contrast, Kuraray Co. closed 2 percent lower, with investor sentiment battered by the chemical-maker’s downward revision in its operating profit forecast for the year through December last year, brokers said.

Other major losers included drugmaker Astellas Pharma Inc. and Tokai Carbon Co.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average climbed 280 points to 21,160.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Venezuela's self proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, smiles as he arrives at the National Assembly, in Caracas Wednesday. Guaido said Wednesday that the National Assembly has appointed six executives to a transitional board for its PDVSA state-owned oil company and its U.S. subsidiaries, including Houston-based refiner Citgo.
Guaido seeks to wrest control of Venezuela's oil firm and oversee its Houston subsidiary Citgo
Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly appointed a transitional board of directors for the state oil company Wednesday, in a bid by congress chief Juan Guaido to gain control of an ind...
An Emirates Airbus A380-800 aircraft takes off from Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain, in September.
Airbus near decision to scrub A380 after a dozen years, Emirates order cut
Airbus SE is closing in on a decision to end production of the A380 double-decker after a dozen years in service, according to people familiar with the matter, with lead customer Emirates poised to...
Levi's jeans hang on a wall at Levi's innovation lab in San Francisco last year. Well-known jeans company Levi Strauss & Co. said Wednesday that it plans to raise about $100 million through an initial public offering. The number of shares to be offered and the price range has yet to be determined.
$2.5 billion blue jeans fortune emerges for Haas family with Levi's IPO plan
Levi's are proving an enduring wardrobe investment for the descendants of the inventor of blue jeans. The Haas family, which traces its lineage to company founder Levi Strauss, owns almost 59 pe...

, , ,