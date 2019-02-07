Chinese trainee taken into custody after compatriot stabbed to death in Toyama company dorm

A Chinese man enrolled in the technical intern training program was found dead at a company dormitory in Toyama Prefecture on Thursday, and police are questioning another Chinese man over his apparent murder.

Construction worker Zhong Xuecheng, 37, was found dead and bleeding from multiple stab wounds after police rushed to the building following an emergency call at around 6:15 a.m. saying that a fight had broken out.

Another Chinese man who lived in the same dormitory, thought to be in his 30s, fled the scene and was found about 1½ hours later at his workplace some 2 km away, where he was detained by police.

The police also found a knife at the dormitory that is believed to have been used to stab Zhong.

Many foreign nationals are working in Japan under the intern program, which was set up with the aim of transferring skills to developing countries. But the program has been criticized as a cover for companies that want to import cheap labor.