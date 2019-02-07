An aid convoy of the red crescent arrives at the Rukban desert camp for displaced Syrians along Syria's border with Jordan on Wednesday. The convoy reached displaced Syrians in desperate need of assistance near the Jordanian border in the first such aid delivery in three months, the Red Crescent said. | SYRIAN RED CRESCENT / VIA AFP-JIJI

Aid convoy reaches desperate, displaced Syrians in camp near Jordan border: Red Crescent

DAMASCUS - An aid convoy on Wednesday reached displaced Syrians in desperate need of assistance near the Jordanian border, in the first such delivery in three months, the Red Crescent said.

The convoy of 133 trucks carrying aid including food and clothes for children reached the outskirts of the Rukban camp, said a spokeswoman for the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

“Three months after a first humanitarian aid convoy entered the Rukban camp, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in collaboration with the United Nations is continuing to carry out its duty towards more than 40,000 displaced people in Rukban,” SARC said in a statement.

The convoy also includes health care items and medical supplies to immunize women and children, it said.

“A vaccination campaign will be launched, under the supervision of a medical team, to immunize children against measles, polio, tuberculosis and hepatitis,” SARC added.

Wednesday’s delivery is the first to reach the camp on the Jordanian border, after a first smaller convoy from Damascus on Nov. 3.

The November delivery was the first to reach the camp from the Syrian capital in around 10 months, after another via the Jordanian border in January 2018.

Conditions inside the camp have deteriorated, with many inside surviving on just one simple meal a day, often bread and olive oil or yogurt, according to one resident.

Last month, the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF said eight children had died at the camp due to winter cold.

The camp, home to displaced people from across Syria, lies close to the Al-Tanf base used by the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group.

Syria’s civil war has killed more than 360,000 people and displaced millions since it started with the brutal repression of anti-government protests in 2011.

