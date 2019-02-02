Pope Francis is seen aboard a plane on his way to Panama on Jan. 23. | KYODO

National

Pope Francis considers delivering criticism of nuke production during Japan visit

Kyodo

NAGASAKI - Pope Francis is eager to deliver a message from one of Japan’s two atomic-bombed cities that the making of nuclear weapons — not just their use or possession — is unethical, according to a Japanese Catholic source.

The pope plans to visit Japan in November, making him the first pontiff to travel to the country since John Paul II nearly 40 years ago. He may also go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki — the cities that suffered U.S. atomic bombings in the final days of World War II.

Referring to the pope’s ongoing efforts to call for a world without nuclear weapons, the source said, “The pontiff is expected to go a step further.”

Francis, elected head of the Roman Catholic Church in 2013, condemned not only the use of nuclear weapons but their “possession” for the first time in a speech in 2017.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Japan said there are no official records that the pope went so far as to criticize the making of nuclear armaments.

The source hopes that the pope’s remarks, possibly to be made in Nagasaki, will give fresh impetus to the nuclear disarmament movement at a time when concerns over a new nuclear arms race are growing following announcements by both the U.S. and Russia of their planned withdrawal from a 1987 nuclear arms control treaty.

A landmark U.N. treaty outlawing nuclear weapons was adopted in 2017, but it has yet to enter into force. Japan, which relies on the U.S. nuclear deterrent for protection, and the world’s nuclear weapons states are among the countries that have not ratified the pact.

“If the pope conveys what is right, it will have a worldwide impact,” said Akira Kawasaki, a steering committee member of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, which won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts that led to the adoption of the treaty.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Surveillance cameras keep monitoring people on a Shinkansen platform at Kyoto Station.
Facial recognition technology: What would George Orwell say?
This coming June, British author George Orwell's dystopian novel, "Nineteen Eighty-Four," marks the 70th anniversary of its publication. In the United States, Penguin has announced plans for a s...
Copy cats: The organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics scrapped the initial logo for the games in 2015 after critics accused the designer of plagiarism.
Tiramisu copyright furor highlights the internet's importance
Allegations of copyright infringement have undermined a high-profile attempt to sell a renowned coffee-flavored Italian dessert in Tokyo.
The cover of the Dec. 25, 2018, edition of the weekly magazine Spa.
Tabloid's objectification of women continues to stir controversy
The weekly magazine Spa has

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pope Francis is seen aboard a plane on his way to Panama on Jan. 23. | KYODO

, , ,