Japan Post to sell commemorative stamps for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Japan Post Co. said Friday it will release commemorative stamps for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics on March 12.

The ¥82 stamps featuring the Olympic mascot Miraitowa, the Paralympic character Someity and an image of the new National Stadium, will be available until May 13 at post offices across the country and on Japan Post’s website.

The stamps come in sheets of 10 — of which there will be 1 million — and will be priced at ¥920, which includes a donation of ¥100 to be used for preparing and managing the Summer Games.

The Olympics and Paralympics will run for around two weeks each from July 24 and Aug. 25 in 2020, respectively, as Tokyo hosts the Summer Games for the first time since 1964.