Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar weakens to around ¥108.70 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was weaker at around ¥108.70 in Tokyo trading late Thursday, pressured by a drop in U.S. interest rates following an surprisingly “dovish” outcome of the policy-setting meeting of the Federal Reserve.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.72, down from ¥109.31 at the same time on Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1497, up from $1.1433, and at ¥125.03, up from ¥124.98.

In overseas trading the previous day, the dollar dropped to around ¥108.80 as long-term U.S. interest rates fell following a dovish statement announced by the Fed after its two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting ended on Wednesday.

In early Tokyo trading, the greenback attracted buybacks and moved around ¥109.

The dollar gradually lost ground later, weighed down by growing prospects for narrower interest rate gaps between Japan and the United States, traders said.

In late trading, the U.S. currency dropped below ¥108.70 against the backdrop of a decline in U.S. interest rates.

“The Nikkei stock average’s strong performance triggered some risk-on yen selling, but lower U.S. interest rates weighed on the dollar versus the yen,” an official of a Japanese bank said.

Still, the dollar resisted falling further, as market players retreated to the sidelines to “see the results of the U.S.-China ministerial-level trade talks” ending later on Thursday, a currency broker said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

President Donald Trump, flanked by then-Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (left) and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou, participates in a groundbreaking event for the new Foxconn facility in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin, last June. Foxconn Technology Group said Wednesday it is shifting the focus of its planned $10 billion Wisconsin campus away from blue-collar manufacturing to a research hub, while insisting it remains committed to creating 13,000 jobs as promised.
Hon Hai rethink of Wisconsin LCD screen plant plan flies in face of Trump job-creation boast
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. said Wednesday it is shifting the focus of its planned Wisconsin campus away from blue-collar manufacturing to a research hub, while insisting it remains committed...
The Facebook app icon is displayed in 2014 on an iPhone in New York. Apple says it has banned a Facebook-made app that paid users, including teenagers, to extensively track their data. The app, Facebook Research, tracked people's phone and web activity in exchange for payments.
Apple busts Facebook for distributing data-sucking app
Apple says Facebook can no longer distribute an app that paid users, including teenagers, to extensively track their phone and web use. The tech blog TechCrunch reported late Tuesday that Facebo...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks rebound on Wall Street jump after dovish Fed meeting
Stocks rebounded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, with market sentiment brightened by an overnight surge on Wall Street following a surprisingly "dovish" outcome of the policy-setting meeting ...

, ,