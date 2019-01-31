Vietnamese workers stack containers at a tomato farm in Asahi, Chiba Prefecture, in December. | BLOOMBERG

National

Japan to toughen controls on brokers for foreign workers as it prepares to bring in blue-collar labor

Kyodo

The government is planning to strengthen regulations on brokers who collect large sums from foreign nationals seeking to work in Japan as the country prepares to bring in blue-collar workers from overseas under new visas.

According to a draft plan compiled by the labor ministry, the government aims to enhance the protection of foreign workers from April, when the new visa system is scheduled to enter into force, by introducing tougher standards for Japanese placement agencies working with brokers overseas.

The move reflects problems faced by foreign workers who arrive in the country as trainees under a government-sponsored technical internship program. They often bear heavy debts, as brokers collect a large amount of money from the workers or their families under the pretext of guarantee deposits or other fees.

Under the envisioned stricter regulations, placement agencies in Japan may have their permits revoked or not be granted if associated brokers overseas collect deposits from workers, make them sign contracts that require them to pay penalties if they quit midway, or lend them money for travel expenses or other fees.

Japan currently checks whether brokers are given permission for their work in each country but does not check whether they collect deposits.

Tokyo has created a new visa system to attract foreign workers into its labor-hungry sectors — including construction, farming and nursing care — due to an aging population and falling birthrate.

The introduction of the system represents a major change for the country, which had effectively granted working visas only to people with professional knowledge and high skill levels, such as doctors, lawyers and teachers.

The number of foreign workers in Japan has tripled over the past decade to a record 1.46 million as of October, according to the ministry.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Flu hits 300 staffers and inmates at Nagoya Prison, sparking lockdown and state of emergency
About 300 people — 200 prisoners and 100 staff members — at Nagoya Prison in Aichi Prefecture have contracted the flu since late December, the prison said Thursday. Even though none of the flu c...
Police examine the area where a body, believed to be that of a missing female university student, was found Thursday in Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture.
Man confesses to killing missing Tokyo student and directs investigators to body in Ibaraki, poli...
Police arrested a 35-year-old man Thursday in connection with the discovery of a body believed to be that of a missing 19-year-old female university student from Tokyo. The Metropolitan Police D...
Japanese police to get new, more secure holsters after series of attempts to snatch their guns
The National Police Agency said Thursday it will introduce new pistol holsters in March designed to prevent officers from being disarmed in hostile situations following a series of such attempts. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Vietnamese workers stack containers at a tomato farm in Asahi, Chiba Prefecture, in December. | BLOOMBERG

, ,