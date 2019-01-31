Bernd Lucke, a founding member and former chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, delivers his speech during a party congress in Erfurt, Germany, in 2014. | AP

World / Politics

German far-right party founder agrees with surveillance of surging AfD extremists

AP

BERLIN - A founding member of the Alternative for Germany party has told a newspaper that he agrees with German authorities’ decision to put it under increased observation amid concerns over far-right extremism, in comments released Wednesday.

Bernd Lucke led the party, known by its acronym AfD, between 2013 and 2015, when he quit after losing an internal power struggle. Founded by Germans opposed to the country’s use of the euro currency, the party has drifted steadily to the right on an anti-migrant, anti-Muslim platform.

Lucke, a member of the European Parliament, told Die Zeit newspaper in an interview that “there are people and organizations in the AfD whose faithfulness to the constitution could be doubted.”

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency announced recently that it was stepping up surveillance of the party, especially of its youth arm and a faction known as “The Wing” that’s particularly strong in the east. Its leader, Bjoern Hoecke, has suggested it’s time for Germany to end its postwar practice of acknowledging and atoning for its Nazi past.

“Better the (domestic intelligence agency) should observe parts of AfD, than that they perhaps cause trouble,” said Lucke.

In the interview, extracts of which were published a day ahead of the newspaper’s publication, Lucke called AfD a “a latent xenophobic German nationalist party with extreme-right elements” that were impossible to keep out.

Referring to comments from the party’s current co-leader, Alexander Gauland, Lucke said new members would never admit at the outset that “they consider the Holocaust a speck of bird poop” in Germany’s history.

Gauland later said he “regrets” the impression created by his remarks, and that he had meant the words “bird poop” to express his “deepest contempt for Nazism.”

Gauland recently acknowledged that Hoecke’s faction, The Wing, has the support of up to 40 percent of delegates at party congresses. This gives The Wing a strong say over the party’s candidates and political direction.

AfD is expected to get a strong result in three upcoming state elections in eastern Germany this year.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U..S President Donald Trump speaks about the government shutdown from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Jan. 25. President Trump on Wednesday attacked the U.S. intelligence services as "naive" and "wrong" on the threat he says is posed by Iran. "Perhaps Intelligence should go back to school!" Trump said in a blistering tweet.
'Alternate reality': Trump disputes 'naive' intel chiefs on North Korea, Iran, says they should g...
President Donald Trump lashed out at his intelligence chiefs on Wednesday after they told Congress that North Korea is unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal and that the Iran nuclear deal is wo...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a weekly policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. House and Senate lawmakers charged with crafting a compromise to bridge the divide over border security are more used to cutting deals than taking hard-edged positions on immigration, a sign that leaders of both parties are in no mood for another government shutdown.
Trump says 'wall' must be part of border deal reached by lawmakers or they're 'Wasting their time!'
Capitol Hill negotiators are hopeful of an agreement as they officially kick off talks Wednesday on a homeland security spending bill stalled over funding for President Donald Trump's proposed bord...
A plane from Russian company Nordwind is seen at Simon Bolivar Airport in Caracas Tuesday.
Mystery arrival of Russia jumbo jet to Caracas fuels rumors Maduro looking to relocate gold reserves
The surprise arrival of a giant Russian passenger plane to Venezuela amid a wave of anti-government unrest is fueling intrigue on social media and charges by the opposition that President Nicolas M...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Bernd Lucke, a founding member and former chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, delivers his speech during a party congress in Erfurt, Germany, in 2014. | AP