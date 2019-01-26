Tokyo students learn about whale-eating culture

During a lecture given by a nonprofit organization on Friday, students at Nishisugamo Elementary School in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, learned about Japan’s traditional culture of eating whale meat.

Some 40 fifth-graders at the school listened attentively to the lecture, which featured topics including the historical relations between Japan and whales.

“They are huge. I’ve never seen such a thing before,” a child said while watching a video of minke whales caught during a research whaling program in the Antarctic Ocean.

The students learned that the country’s whale-eating culture dates back to ancient times.

For school lunch, they ate fried whale meat and miso soup which also contained whale meat.

The lecture took place after the government decided last month to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission. After 31 years, fishery groups are slated to resume commercial whaling in July.

“The number of young people who have never eaten whale meat is increasing,” said Yuriko Shiraishi, head of the organization, Umi no Kuni Nippon, which means “Maritime Country Japan” in Japanese.

“We hope to convey whale-eating culture to children through school lunches,” she said. The NPO provides food education centering on fish.