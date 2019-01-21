Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko on Monday lay flowers at a cenotaph in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, built to commemorate civilian mariners who lost their lives in Allied attacks during World War II. | KYODO

Emperor and Empress mourn for civilian sailors slain in Allied attacks during WWII

JIJI, Kyodo

YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA PREF. - Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko mourned on Monday tens of thousands of civilian mariners who lost their lives in attacks by the Allied powers during World War II.

They laid flowers at a cenotaph in Kannonzaki Park in the port city of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, before traveling to the Imperial villa in Hayama. They will return to Tokyo on Friday.

The Imperial Couple attended the first memorial service held to mark the establishment of the cenotaph in 1971, when they were Crown Prince and Crown Princess.

Since becoming Emperor and Empress, they have visited the cenotaph seven times. It is thought more than 60,000 sailors served aboard requisitioned civilian ships that were attacked during the war.

Emperor Akihito touched on the subject of sailors who sacrificed their lives during a news conference prior to his birthday in 2015.

“These people, who may have dreamed of one day becoming sailors on international routes, went to work as crews of civilian ships that had been requisitioned to transport soldiers and military goods, and lost their lives in enemy attacks,” he said. “In those days, Japan lacked command of the air and no battleships were available to escort the transport vessels. It gives me great pain to think of the feelings of the sailors who had to engage in transport operations under such conditions.”

