Russians attend rally to defend ownership of disputed territory before Shinzo Abe's summit in Moscow

A crowd gathered in Moscow on Sunday to defend Russia’s ownership of a chain of islands captured by Soviet troops from Japan during the final days of World War II.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, is pushing for a treaty for the islands, known as the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan.

Russia said Monday that its sovereignty over them is not up for discussion.

“Any mention of handing over the Kurils . . . is nothing other than an act of treason,” Igor Skurlatov, a speaker at the rally, said. “Today we give away the Kurils, tomorrow we will give away Crimea.”

Organizers said around 2,000 people attended. The city’s security department put the number at 500, Interfax news agency said.