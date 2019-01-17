Yemenis who fled fighting between Saudi-backed government forces and Iran-linked Shiite Houthi fighters in Hodeida, fill water jerricans at a camp for displaced people in the northern district of Yemen's Hajjah province on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

World

U.N. approves mission to shore up Yemen truce at key port of Hodeida

AFP-JIJI

UNITED NATIONS - The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved Wednesday the deployment to Yemen of up to 75 monitors in a new mission to shore up a fragile cease-fire and oversee a pullback of forces from the flash-point port of Hodeida.

The observer mission was agreed during talks last month in Sweden between the Saudi-backed government and Houthi rebels and an advance team is already on the ground in the rebel-held city.

The unarmed monitors will be sent to Hodeida city and port as well as to the ports of Saleef and Ras Issa for an initial period of six months.

The port of Hodeida is the entry point for the bulk of Yemen’s supplies of imported goods and humanitarian aid, providing a lifeline to millions on the brink of starvation.

The U.N. says a cease-fire that went into force on Dec. 18 in Hodeida has been generally holding despite some clashes, but there have been delays in the redeployment of rebel and government forces from the city.

The Houthis control most of Hodeida, while government forces are deployed on its southern and eastern outskirts.

The resolution calls on U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to “expeditiously” deploy the United Nations Mission to support the Hodeida Agreement (UNMHA), led by retired Dutch Gen. Patrick Cammaert.

Guterres has described the mission as a “nimble presence” that will report on violations in Hodeida, which for months was the front line in the war after pro-government forces launched an offensive to capture it in June.

Since the Saudi-led military coalition intervened in support of the government in March 2015, the conflict has unleashed what the U.N. calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Nearly 10 million people in Yemen are on the brink of famine, according to U.N. aid officials, while 80 percent of the population — 24 million people — are in dire need of humanitarian aid.

The United Nations separately announced that the warring sides had agreed to allow aid agencies to reach the Red Sea Mills food warehouses in Hodeida, which hold enough food to feed 3.5 million people for a month.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Cammaert will propose a plan to the Houthis and the government to allow aid convoys to go to the warehouses and pick up the 51,000 metric tonnes of food commodities.

French Ambassador Francois Delattre described diplomatic gains made in Yemen with the Stockholm agreement as “fragile” and stressed the importance of moving toward ending the war.

“The goal is to build on the current momentum, to make it irreversible and bring the full weight of the Security Council behind the process,” said Delattre ahead of the vote.

U.N. envoy Martin Griffiths has told the council that a follow-up round of talks that were to be held later this month was pushed back to February, diplomats said.

International Crisis Group expert Dan Schneiderman said the resolution was “a step in the right direction” and singled out U.S. support for the measure as a sign that the administration sees value in the new peace process.

“Lowering the temperature in and around Hodeida is critical for making broader peace talks accessible,” said Schneiderman, a former U.S. national security council director for Yemen.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives at 10 Downing in London onWednesday after attending a vote of no confidence in his party's government at the House of Commons. Prime Minister Theresa May's government saw off a vote of no confidence in Parliament on Wednesday, called after MPs overwhelmingly rejected the Brexit deal.
May survives no-confidence vote but is still beset by Brexit deal quest as power ebbs
British Prime Minister Theresa May survived a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Wednesday to remain in office — but saw more of her power ebb away as she battled to keep Brexit on track after law...
(A farmer harvests arabica coffee beans in Gayo highland, Takengon district, Aceh province, Indonesia, last March. Sixty percent of the wild coffee species are threatened with extinction, according to a study Wednesday that also identified a rare type of highland coffee from Sierra Leone that has not been seen in the wild since 1954.
Warming, deforestation threatening coffee species, including Ethiopia's Arabica, scientists warn
Climate change and deforestation are putting more than half the world's wild coffee species at risk of extinction, including the popular commercial coffees Arabica and Robusta, scientists warned on...
Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends Independence Day celebrations at Spaso House, the residence of the American ambassador, in Moscow in 2015. The U.S. Senate has narrowly upheld a Treasury Department decision to lift sanctions from three companies connected to Russian oligarch Deripaska.
Senate upholds Treasury decision to ease Russian sanctions linked to oligarch Oleg Deripaska
The Senate has narrowly upheld a Treasury Department decision to lift sanctions from three companies connected to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. A vote to move forward on a Democratic resoluti...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yemenis who fled fighting between Saudi-backed government forces and Iran-linked Shiite Houthi fighters in Hodeida, fill water jerricans at a camp for displaced people in the northern district of Yemen's Hajjah province on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI Retired Dutch Gen. Patrick Cammaert (ceenter), who is leading a joint committee that includes both government and rebel representatives, tasked with overseeing a truce in the Red Sea port city and the withdrawal of both parties, arrives at the Yemeni port of Hodeida on Sunday. Yemeni rebels boycotted a meeting chaired by the head of a U.N.-led cease-fire monitoring team in Hodeida, accusing him of pursuing "other agendas." | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,