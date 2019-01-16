A U.S. land-based Aegis defensive missile, which later intercepted an intermediate range ballistic missile, is launched last month from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. The Trump administration is considering ways to expand U.S. homeland and overseas defenses against a potential missile attack, possibly adding a layer of satellites in space to detect and track hostile targets. | MARK WRIGHT / MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY / VIA AP

Pentagon weighs bolstering defenses at home and abroad against missile attack

AP

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is considering ways to expand U.S. homeland and overseas defenses against potential missile attack.

This might involve adding satellites in space to more effectively detect and track hostile targets.

Details on how far the administration hopes to press this in a largely supportive Congress are expected to be revealed when the Pentagon releases results of a missile defense review as early as Thursday.

The administration is not expected to propose deploying anti-missile weapons in space.

President Donald Trump’s detailed views on missile defense are not well-known. The national security strategy he announced in December 2017 called “enhanced” missile defense a priority, but it also said it is not intended to disrupt strategic relationships with Russia or China.

