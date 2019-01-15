Trip to Canada? 'Travel cautiously,' China tells its citizens amid growing spat

China on Tuesday warned its citizens of the risks of traveling to Canada after the “arbitrary detention” of a Chinese citizen, in what appears to be a tit-for-tat move.

“Recently in Canada, a Chinese citizen was arbitrarily detained on the basis of a request of a third-party country,” the foreign ministry said in a post on an official social media account, asking citizens to “travel cautiously.”

The statement, which came hours after a similar advisory from Ottawa, appeared to reference the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on the request of the United States, which has accused her of violating Iran sanctions.