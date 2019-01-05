Precious metals dealer is robbed of ¥80 million in cash on street near Tokyo's Roppongi district

A precious metals dealer was robbed of a roller bag containing some ¥80 million in cash Saturday after being assaulted by three men on a street near Tokyo’s Roppongi district, police said.

The 27-year-old man sustained minor injuries to a hand after he was attacked from behind at around 2 p.m. in an area dotted with apartment and other buildings, about 500 meters north of the Roppongi subway station, the police said.

According to police, two of the three were about 170 cm tall.

The man was heading to meet a customer who intended to sell some precious metals products, police said.

The search is continuing for the three suspects, they said.