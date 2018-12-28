National / Politics

Japan and France to hold security talks next month in France

Kyodo

Japan and France will hold talks involving their foreign and defense ministers in France on Jan. 11 to deepen bilateral defense cooperation, the Japanese government said Friday.

The agendas for the fifth “two plus two” meeting between the countries may include maritime security issues amid China’s growing maritime assertiveness.

Previous security talks were held in January this year. Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya and French counterparts Jean-Yves Le Drian and Florence Parly will take part in the forthcoming dialogue.

Before heading to France, Kono will travel to India and Nepal, leaving Japan on Jan. 7, to strengthen diplomatic ties with those countries.

In India, Kono will hold talks with Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj to pitch a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” an idea promoted by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government as Japan seeks to counter China’s rising clout in the region.

In Nepal, Kono will exchange views on infrastructure development with Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali.

Iwaya will head directly to France on Jan. 9.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

People throng the famed 'scramble crossing' in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on the night of Dec. 31, 2016. It was made a pedestrian-only area late at night on Dec. 31 for the first time in 2016.
Shibuya Ward calls for safe New Year's countdown after disruption at Halloween
For better or worse, the holidays bring people together. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather at the famed 'scramble crossing' in front of Shibuya Station in Tokyo on Monday to...
Kenji Kanasugi (left), director-general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau of the Foreign Ministry, speaks to reporters in Seoul on Monday, after holding talks with South Korean counterpart Kim Yong-kil over the alleged locking of a South Korean warship's fire-control radar onto a Japanese patrol plane in the Sea of Japan.
Japan discloses footage of radar lock-on by South Korean warship
The Defense Ministry released video footage Friday that it claims shows a South Korean warship directed fire-control radar at a Japanese patrol plane last week, seeking to discredit repeated denial...
A child plays with battery-powered plastic trains on a giant track laid out at Purafesu, an event held at the Plaza North culture center in the city of Saitama on Saturday.
An enthusiast of toy trains gives kids, young and old, a chance to play
Ten-year-old Koharu Yagi gazes at the meters and meters of plastic train track laid out in a room at the Plaza North culture center in the city of Saitama and lets out a sigh of wonder. "It's li...

, , ,