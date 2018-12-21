Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar falls below ¥111.30 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was weaker below ¥111.30 in Tokyo trading late Friday, driven down by lower stock prices in Japan and the United States.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.25, down from ¥111.85 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1469, up from $1.1414, and at ¥127.59, down from ¥127.69.

“Market sentiment deteriorated after U.S. stocks slid on disappointment with the Federal Reserve’s indication of a continued interest rate increase,” an official of a major securities firm said.

The dollar attracted buybacks after falling below ¥111 for the first time in over three months in overnight trading overseas.

There was some relief that Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average did not fall below 20,000 in Friday’s trading, an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

The dollar was supported by buying after facing sales by short-term players to cut losses, but the buybacks waned shortly, the official said.

An official of a major life insurer said that the dollar “may lose further ground” versus the yen as downward pressure on the U.S. currency remains strong.

