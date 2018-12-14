Amazon Japan and Mercari join Japan’s top business lobby Keidanren
Mercari Inc. makes its debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in June. The online flea market app operator and Amazon Japan, the Japan arm of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc., joined Keidanren (the Japan Business Federation) on Friday. | KYODO

Kyodo

Amazon Japan, a unit of U.S. online retail giant Amazon.com Inc., and flea market app operator Mercari Inc. joined Keidanren, Japan’s top business lobby, on Friday, the organization said.

Keidanren, mainly consisting of major manufacturers as its members, is apparently looking to reflect views of companies utilizing information and other advanced technologies in its policy proposals, as those firms have been increasing their presence in the business world.

Rapidly growing Mercari made a strong debut on the Tokyo stock market in June.

Last month, Keidanren, also known as the Japan Business Federation, revised its membership eligibility rules by lowering the net assets requirement from ¥1 billion ($8.8 million) or above to ¥100 million or more, so that a wide variety of companies including many startups can join.

Internet retailer Rakuten Inc. had become a member of Keidanren in 2004 but it withdrew in 2011, citing a difference in direction and philosophy.

