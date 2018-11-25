In referendum, Taiwanese vote to retain ban on food products from five Japan prefectures

A referendum Saturday on maintaining a ban on food products from five Japanese prefectures, imposed after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster, saw the restrictions kept in place, dealing a major blow to the government of President Tsai Ing-wen and the island’s relations with Japan.

For a referendum to deliver a decisive result in Taiwan, the “yes” vote must account for more than 25 percent of the electorate, or about 4.95 million voters.

The Central Election Commission website showed that more than 15 million of the 19.76 million eligible voters cast their ballots. More than 6 million voters approved the initiative, well over the 25 percent required.

The referendum is legally binding and government agencies must take necessary action.

The result dealt a significant blow to the Democratic Progressive Party government which proposed easing the ban after coming to power in May 2016, but backed away when the main opposition Kuomintang questioned the new government’s ability to ensure the safety of the imported products.

Government officials responsible for the policy declined to comment Sunday, only saying it is a matter for Tsai to decide.

Tsai announced her resignation as DPP leader Saturday following her party’s disastrous defeat in key mayoral elections the same day, races viewed as indicators of voter sentiment ahead of the next presidential and island-wide legislative elections in 2020.

Some worry that the result of the referendum on Japanese food imports will have a negative impact on the island’s relations with Japan.

Frank Hsieh, Taiwan’s representative to Japan, said the initiative was a Kuomintang scheme aimed at undermining bilateral relations between Taiwan and Japan at a time when the two are seeking closer ties as a way of protecting themselves from an increasingly belligerent China.

He also warned that if the referendum is successful, Taiwan will pay “a grave price” that will affect all its people.

China is the only other country still restricting comprehensive imports from Fukushima Prefecture and nearby Ibaraki, Gunma, Tochigi and Chiba prefectures.

The referendum, initiated by Kuomintang, was one of 10 initiatives put to a vote in conjunction with Saturday’s island-wide local elections.