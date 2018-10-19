/

Canadian Girl Guide sells out of cookies at new pot shop

AP

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – She is being called one smart cookie.

As people lined up to buy marijuana on the first day of its legalization in Canada on Wednesday, a small entrepreneur stood ready to capitalize on what could be expected to be customers’ need for a sweet snack — marijuana is notorious for causing the “munchies,” a desire to nosh on something.

Nine-year-old Elina Childs brought a wagon full of Girl Guide cookies to offer the crowd outside a new cannabis shop in Edmonton, Alberta.

Her dad loaded up a wagon with three cases of cookies and they walked a few blocks to the nearby cannabis store. She started walking up and down the line hawking her wares.

She said Thursday that they sold out very quickly.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Khashoggi fallout: Saudi conference no-shows
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Thursday joined top U.S. and European officials, as well as corporate chiefs, pulling out of an upcoming investment conference in Saudi Arabia, following the ...
Samidh Chakrabarti (left), Facebook's director of elections and civic engagement, Katie Harbath (second from left), the global politics and government outreach director, and Nathaniel Gleicher (second from right), the head of cybersecurity policy, listen as policy communications chief Tom Reynolds speaks during a demonstration in the "War Room," where Facebook monitors its election-related content, on Wednesday in Menlo Park, California.
Facebook's election 'war room' takes aim at fake information
In an otherwise innocuous part of Facebook's expansive Silicon Valley campus, a locked door bears a taped-on sign that reads "War Room." Behind the door lies a nerve center the social network has s...
Image Not Available
U.S. lawyer who hypnotized clients for sex must pay over $2.3 million
A former Ohio attorney serving 12 years in prison for hypnotizing unwitting female clients for his sexual gratification has been ordered to pay more than $2.3 million to one client. Cleveland.co...

, , , , ,