Premier League club Chelsea mulls educational visits to former Nazi camp Auschwitz for racist soccer fans
Visitors take photographs near the main gate at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp museum in Auschwitz-Birkenau, Poland, in February 2018. | BLOOMBERG

Premier League club Chelsea mulls educational visits to former Nazi camp Auschwitz for racist soccer fans

AFP-JIJI

LONDON – English Premier League giants Chelsea are sending fans banned for anti-Semitism on diversity training courses that could include visits to former Nazi concentration camps, the club has said.

The initiative, aimed at fans guilty of non-criminal racist acts, is part of owner Roman Abramovich’s ongoing drive to stamp out anti-Semitism, according to Chairman Bruce Buck.

The club has already organized two visits to concentration camps as part of its efforts to raise awareness of the issue, and fans on the voluntary diversity course could be invited on future trips.

“If you just ban the people, you will never change their behavior,” Buck said in comments reported by The Sun daily.

“This policy gives them the chance to realize what they have done, to make them want to behave better.”

The club has previously criticized pockets of its own fans over anti-Semitic chants directed at bitter London rivals Tottenham, a club with a large Jewish fan base.

Abramovich, who is himself Jewish, sought a plan to deal with the issue, resulting in club delegations twice visiting the Auschwitz camp.

“Following a proposal raised at our Fans’ Forum, the club is launching an education program for supporters banned for anti-Semitic behavior, as well as helping them to understand the impact of their actions, with participation in the course potentially leading to a reduction in the length of their ban,” the club said in a statement.

Holocaust survivors Harry Spiro and Mala Tribich have both shared their stories at events hosted by the club as part of the initiative, which is backed by Jewish leaders.

“Hearing from a survivor, learning about the Holocaust, and understanding what language constitutes hate speech, all contribute to a better understanding and greater awareness of what anti-Semitism is and how to combat it,” said Karen Pollock, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust.

“Through this initiative Chelsea are making a real commitment in fighting this issue within the game and the wider community,” she added.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Special counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2017.
Robert Mueller said ready to deliver key findings in Trump probe
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is expected to issue findings on core aspects of his Russia probe soon after the November midterm elections as he faces intensifying pressure to produce more indictme...
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a sword and dances with traditional dancers during a welcome ceremony at Murabba Palace in Riyadh in May 2017.
Trump's gamble on Saudi crown prince: A risky bet gets riskier following Jamal Khashoggi case
U.S. President Donald Trump put a big and risky bet on Saudi Arabia and its 33-year-old crown prince. It's now become much riskier. From the early days of his presidency, Trump and his foreign p...
Theodore Melbourne in one of the rooms he cleans in a hotel near Heathrow Airport
Sex, drugs and ... slavery? Human trafficking hidden in U.K. hotels
Sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll — nothing new for the hospitality industry but British hoteliers say loud music, used condoms and alcohol could hint at something darker: modern-day slavery. Add las...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Visitors take photographs near the main gate at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp museum in Auschwitz-Birkenau, Poland, in February 2018. | BLOOMBERG Visitors look at a display showing belongings taken from Holocaust victims at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp museum in Auschwitz-Birkenau, Poland, in February 2018. | BLOOMBERG Visitors look at a display showing large number of belongings taken from Holocaust victims at the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp museum in Auschwitz-Birkenau, Poland, in February 2018. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , , , , ,