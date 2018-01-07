GSDF member held in Fukui for allegedly obstructing Breathalyzer test

A Ground Self-Defense Force member was arrested in Sabae, Fukui Prefecture, over the weekend after he allegedly obstructed authorities from conducting a Breathalyzer test on him.

GSDF Leading Private Hiroki Kitayama, who is attached to Camp Sabae in Fukui, attempted to skirt the test Saturday night after hitting a parked car while driving.

The Fukui Prefectural Police’s Sabae Police Station arrested Kitayama, 21, on suspicion of snatching a balloon used in the blood-alcohol test and tearing it up at around 11 p.m.

According to authorities, Kitayama had earlier called the emergency number 110 to say he had accidentally damaged property while behind the wheel.

Police rushed to the scene and found that Kitayama had hit a parked car, and, detecting a strong alcohol smell emanating from him, attempted to carry out the test.

Following Kitayama’s arrest, a separate test showed he had a blood-alcohol level beyond the legal limit.

After news of the arrest broke, Lt. Col. Tsuneyuki Kimura, commander of Camp Sabae, issued a statement vowing to enforce strict discipline at the base.