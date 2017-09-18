Typhoon Talim rumbles through Hokkaido after leaving two dead in Shikoku

Powerful Typhoon Talim made landfall Monday in Hokkaido after heavy rain and a mudslide killed two people on Shikoku the previous day.

Three men are missing in Kochi and Oita prefectures after the typhoon, the 18th of the year, swept across west Japan, dumping torrential rain and causing rivers to flood. It entered Hokkaido just after 10 a.m., after passing over the Sea of Japan, the Meteorological Agency said.

The agency warned of heavy rain and stormy winds even in areas far from the center of the storm, because unpredictable weather can emerge when the typhoon disrupts local weather conditions.

Around 90 to 120 mm of rain per hour was logged in five towns in Hokkaido, while more than 50 mm per hour fell in Iwate Prefecture, the agency said.

The typhoon was expected to weaken into an extratropical depression Monday night as it heads toward Sakhalin, but the heavy rain and wind are expected to continue.

In Kagawa Prefecture, an 86-year-old woman was found dead in her house after it was crushed in a mudslide, while the body of a 60-year-old man was found in a sunken car in a river in Kochi.

Three men went missing in separate incidents across Kochi and Oita prefectures after going outside to check on a ship and rice fields, prompting police to launch searches.

About 1,200 people remained stranded in the Oita cities of Saiki and Tsukumi as flooding and mudslides cut off some roads.

In Yamagata Prefecture, a bullet train hit a tree on the tracks and briefly suspended service.

Scaffolding outside a seven-story building in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, fell off the wall of the building at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

In Iwate Prefecture, evacuation instructions were issued to about 2,000 households in Otsuchi, while some of the roads in the central area of Kamaishi were inundated.