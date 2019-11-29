Play it again: Listening to the best Japanese music from the 2010s

At times it seemed the 2010s were just one long wistful gaze into the past, particularly when it came to trends in music.

Streaming services allow people to dig into the back catalogs of an artist’s work in seconds, while YouTube uploads fill out any gaps. When music icon David Bowie died in 2016, his fans’ children could catch up on a multi-decade career in one binge-heavy weekend.

Japanese musicians weren’t immune from this nostalgic turn, drawing influence in particular from the 1980s and ’90s. Globally, Japanese pop music didn’t earn much attention from abroad. However, fans discovered and celebrated all things old and obscure about Japanese music, turning minor records from the time of the bubble economy into modern online gold.

Given how Japanese music takes time to receive widespread recognition, let’s imagine ourselves coming to the end of the 2040s. Imagine that the 2010s have become just as trendy and influential to the youth of the future as the 1980s have been to us now. What gems would they unearth from this decade?

Welcome to 2049

As the 2040s wrap up, a celebration of the old and obscure has stood out as one of this decade’s most interesting developments. Every generation mines a yesteryear they never knew, and for this wave of rediscovery the focus is on Japan in the final days of the Heisei Era (1989-2019).

The country appeared to have next to no influence on the global music scene during the the 2010s. Few people outside of Japan were documenting the country’s music from back then because it appeared totally out of step with greater trends around the world. This newfound excitement surrounding it is partially due to the thrill of discovering the obscure, but some of us are just listeners longing for a time we never actually knew. During this decade, Japan was defined by kawaii culture, and the nation appeared easygoing at a time many now remember for its global upheaval.

The 2010s saw a similar fascination with older Japanese music. Non-Japanese listeners dug into everything from shimmering pop to experimental ambient records and Japanese takes on Hawaiian music. While it never stole the headlines, J-pop from this decade had a far deeper impact on listeners and creators. Entire sub-sections of electronic music tried to re-create the sound of Yasutaka Nakata and groups he produced, like Perfume, and entire internet micro-genres evolved around faded samples of old Japanese classics. The 2010s were a heyday for Japanese music from the ’80s, and the 2040s have cast a similar spotlight on the Japanese music of the 2010s.

Many songs have enjoyed renewed recognition, but the tracks that follow were the bigger hits in the 2040s.

Izumi Makura: “balloon” (2012)

Tastemakers and the now-extinct hypebeasts that roamed the 2010 landscape searched endlessly for cool Japanese rap to introduce to the world. Pretty much all efforts on that front ended at Kohh, a talented but media-shy artist whose peak was guesting on a Frank Ocean song available only in magazine form. The majority of Japanese hip-hop aimed at simply imitating far superior American rappers from the South, with diminishing results.

Women, however, approached the genre from different angles in the 2010s, and made the work connecting today. Pop-friendly creators like Chelmico found room in the mainstream, while fiercer MCs such as Chanmina and Awich moved in spaces long dominated by men. Then there were “whisper rappers” such as Daoko, Bonjour Suzuki and Izumi Makura, whose softer delivery and daily-life-focused lyrics offered songs as short stories capturing the ups and downs of youth in the 2010s.

A song like “balloon” wrestles with timeless topics like small-town ennui and depression, littered with small details helping to add depth. It stood out then because of how it approached rap from a new angle, but connects years later because of the relateable mood she conjures up and how it offers a snapshot of one of the country’s stronger musical movements from the period.

Mondo Grosso: “Labyrinth” (2017)

“Labyrinth” sounds out of time. None of the dominant strains of pop music in the 2010s appear over the course of its five-minute runtime. Producer Shinichi Osawa, better known by his stage name, Mondo Grosso, merged deep house rumbles with piano twinkles and string swells to create a track both cinematic and physical. Over this, actress-turned-singer Hikari Mitsushima sings about trying to savor a moment that can’t last forever, but she’ll try all the same. Coupled with a music video set in Hong Kong, it remains one of the country’s most breathtaking releases of the decade, and one still enchanting new ears.

BiS: “STUPiG” (2014)

Peppy idol pop groups dominated Japanese music charts in the 2010s, with particularly cheery projects such as AKB48 and its sister groups doing well. These upbeat behemoths loomed large enough to inspire a reactionary “alternative idol” community that, while operating on a similar business model, produced far more interesting music, ranging from the hyperactive theatrics of Dempagumi.inc to the self-aware throwbacks of Negicco and the occult-referencing Necronomidol.

None proved more important than BiS, an outfit deliberately pushing the idea of idol pop to its outer fringes. “STUPiG” shocked back then and does so now. It’s hard to imagine any J-pop track — let alone one actually charting in the top 10 upon its release — being built around gabber stomps and shrieked vocals, “STUPiG” is claustrophobic and chaotic, but still carries an earworm of a hook revealing warmth underneath. It would be a total outlier anywhere and anytime, but that’s all part of the charm, showing just how daring J-pop could get if you ventured to the edges.

Mariya Takeuchi: “Plastic Love” (1984/2018)

Try this with your music nerd friends next time you hang out — ask them when Mariya Takeuchi’s “Plastic Love” originally came out, and I bet most of them will say “sometime in the 2010s.” You’ll blow their minds when you reveal it first came out in 1984. However, this bit of melancholic disco-pop sounds every bit as fitting for the 2010s as the ’80s, if not even more so. It’s the definitive song of that period’s “city pop revival,” a time when Western kids stockpiled older Japanese sounds like it was clean water while trendy Western and Korean pop stars wholesale ripped off the funk-indebted sound well into the 2020s.

Yet “Plastic Love” was also a song made internet famous by a YouTube algorithm, with the added twist of the nearly eight-minute-long version that went viral being a mutation of the original five-minute cut. It’s the emotional core of “Plastic Love” that really endears, though. Takeuchi never experienced the spoils of the bubble era while they were happening, and this was her imagining what it could be like in both its highs and lows — which is how countless listeners all over the world approached it in the 2010s and the decades after it became a global pop standard.

Famm’in: “circle” (2016)

The beauty of looking back is being able to properly celebrate truly original ideas that were ignored in their time. Calling the 2016 project Famm’in a supergroup would be giving them too much credit. It consisted of a J-pop act that spent the decade trying to cash in on the sizzle around K-pop (Faky), a duo that experienced some viral fame thanks to a song celebrating how much they love money (Femm) and a mid-tier singer-songwriter (Yup’in). Somehow, the limited-run project resulted in “circle,” a song dwelling on the circular nature of existence, set against elements of traditional Japanese court music and then-modern percussion. It had no chance when it was released, but 30 years later its originality can be appreciated.

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu: “PonPonPon” (2011)

No artist defined the image of Japan to the world in the 2010s like Kyary Pamyu Pamyu. If you flip on a movie from the period mentioning Japan, odds are pretty good you’ll hear one of her songs in the background when the director is trying to convey the idea of the country to listeners. Her songs popped up in video game livestreams and memes in equal measure, while her mishmash fashion sense set the pace for how people imagined kids in Harajuku dressing on the daily. Japan at this time was seen as a Technicolor wonderland with a slightly weird edge, and Kyary Pamyu Pamyu put that image forward, no more clearly than in her breakout debut single “PonPonPon.”

There was more to the track’s playroom pop and kawaii-gone-sinister clip than many knew when it went viral at the start of the decade. It emerged months after 2011’s Great East Japan Earthquake, a national trauma that defined the decade. People wanted escape, and “PonPonPon” offered just that with a relentless bounce and lyrics celebrating people being themselves. The music came courtesy of producer Yasutaka Nakata, whose bass-centric electro-pop was already seeping into the then-burgeoning world of electronic dance music, but here he found a new sonic palette to play around with. Countless artists all over the world tried to imitate, but none have had the lasting impact of this slice of pure pop perfection. More than that, its hyper-colorful idea still dominates the Japanese aesthetic today.