Sara Takanashi collects win, earns 100th career podium finish

Sara Takanashi claimed her 100th World Cup podium finish on Monday, winning a rescheduled ski jumping event.

The 23-year-old is moving closer to the all-time podium record held by retired Finn Janne Ahonen, who finished in the top-three 108 times and claimed 36 ski jump World Cup wins during his career.

Takanashi’s win was her 57th on the World Cup circuit, the most by any Japanese ski jumper, man or woman.

“The level of competition among female ski jumpers has gone up and every year I’m forced to face that,” Takanashi said.

“This win gives me confidence and tells me what I’m doing is not a mistake.”

Sunday’s jumps in Oslo were canceled due to poor weather and competitors moved to the next Norwegian city on the Raw Air tournament circuit.

In the competition interrupted several times by tailwinds and injuries, Takanashi had jumps of 120.5 and 127.5 meters for a total of 296.9 points.

Maren Lundby finished second with 295.4 points and fellow Norwegian Silje Opseth took third (293.5).