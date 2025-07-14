An Israeli proposal to move Gazans into what is being called a "humanitarian city" has come under intense fire, slammed by critics as a costly distraction at best, and at worst a potential step toward forcing Palestinians off of their land.

Defense Minister Israel Katz first unveiled the plan during a briefing with reporters last Monday. It envisions building from scratch a closed zone in southern Gaza during a potential 60-day ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas, currently under negotiation in Qatar.

According to Katz, the area would initially house around 600,000 displaced people from southern Gaza and include four aid distribution sites managed by international organizations.