Ducks snap Islanders' 17-game point streak

Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist, John Gibson made 23 saves and the Anaheim Ducks ended the New York Islanders’ 17-game point streak with a 3-0 victory Monday night.

The Islanders hadn’t lost in regulation since Oct. 11 against Carolina, but had gone into overtime in each of their previous four games before facing Anaheim. They lost in OT against San Jose on Saturday.

New York had a 16-5 advantage in shots during the first period and a 26-23 edge in the game, but couldn’t find a way to beat Gibson, who earned his first shutout of the season.

“Guys have committed a lot over a long time and we’ve won in different ways,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “It’s just reality. We didn’t play well enough to deserve to win. I think our guys are good enough pros to understand that. I’m not gonna kick cans or anything like that.”

The Ducks put the game away late in the third period when Cam Fowler and Ondrej Kase scored just more than a minute apart. Anaheim ended its three-game losing streak and a five-game skid at home.

“That’s definitely the response we wanted,” Getzlaf said. “Obviously we talked a little bit as a group and some things were said, and necessary to kind of respond as a group. I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”

Anaheim broke through in a scoreless game at 10:28 of the opening period when Getzlaf got his stick on a rebound after Rickard Rakell’s shot from the blue line. In an attempt to clear the puck from in front, Islanders forward Jordan Eberle redirected it into his own net.

Getzlaf, who had sharp criticism of the Ducks following a 6-2 loss Saturday at Tampa Bay, scored his ninth of the season and extended his point streak to five games.

Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss made 20 saves. He was 8-0-0 during the point streak with 233 saves.

Greiss kept New York in the game until the 13:13 mark of the third period when Fowler took a pass from Getzlaf, who was next to the Islanders net, and scored his fifth of the season.

Kase added his third at 13:24 to put the game away, with Fowler getting an assist.

Blue Jackets 1, Senators 0

In Columbus, Oliver Bjorkstrand scored 21 seconds into the third period and Joonas Korpisalo earned his second career shutout, lifting the Blue Jackets past Ottawa.

The win was the fourth in five games for the Blue Jackes (10-9-4) and it marked their fourth straight at home over the Senators.

Korpisalo stopped 25 shots in his 10th victory. Craig Anderson made 18 saves for Ottawa (11-12-1), who had won four in a row.

Flyers 2, Canucks 1

In Philadelphia, Jakub Voracek scored midway through the third period to lift the hosts over Vancouver.

Voracek one-timed Justin Braun’s pass off the right post and behind goalie Thatcher Demko. Voracek’s sixth of the season and second in two games snapped a 1-1 tie.

Sean Couturier scored his seventh goal for the Flyers, and Carter Hart stopped 16 shots.

J.T. Miller put Vancouver ahead with his 10th goal midway through the first period, but Demko couldn’t make it stand. He made 32 saves.

Lighning 5, Sabres 2

In Tampa, Cedric Paquette and Ondrej Palat scored short-handed goals 49 seconds apart in the third period and the Lightning downed Buffalo.

Paquette had a breakaway goal at 8:17, before Palat made it 5-2 on a 2-on-1 break.

Tampa Bay also got goals from Nikita Kucherov, Mikhail Sergachev and Yanni Gourde. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves and Palat added two assists.

Sam Reinhart and Jimmy Vesey scored, and Carter Hutton stopped 24 shots for the Sabres, who have lost 10 of 12 (2-8-2).

Rangers 3, Wild 2 (OT)

In New York, Tony DeAngelo scored 32 seconds into overtime to give the hosts a victory over Minnesota that moved goalie Henrik Lundqvist into sole possession of fifth place on the NHL career wins.

Chris Kreider tied it for the Rangers on a power-play goal with less than three minutes left in the third period. Brady Skjei scored early and Artemi Panarin had three assists, giving him at least one point in all 11 games New York has won this season.

Zach Parise and Ryan Donato scored for the Wild.

Lundqvist made 26 saves for his 455th win, breaking a tie with Curtis Joseph for fifth place all-time.

Penguins 3, Flames 2 (OT)

In Pittsburgh, Jake Guentzel beat David Rittich on a rush 4:04 into overtime to lift the Penguins over Calgary.

Jared McCann scored his ninth goal and Alex Galchenyuk got his first with Pittsburgh. Both had a goal and an assist, helping the Penguins get a point for the 11th time in 13 games — eight of those 13 have gone to overtime.

Tristan Jarry stopped 32 shots and has allowed two goals or fewer in six of seven games.

Dillon Dube scored his first of the season for Calgary and second NHL goal. Sean Monahan added his sixth on a power play as the Flames lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Stars 4, Golden Knights 2

In Dallas, Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist and John Klingberg had three assists as the Stars tied a franchise record with their seventh straight victory, by beating Vegas.

Esa Lindell and Jason Dickinson also scored, and Tyler Sequin had two assists for Dallas, which extended its point streak to 12 games (11-0-1) for the first time since 2002-03. It was the fifth time in franchise history the Stars won seven straight games, most recently in 2008.

Ben Bishop finished with 26 saves for the Stars to extend his personal win streak to six starts.

Paul Stastny and Shea Theodore scored goals for the Golden Knights, who dropped their third straight game and eighth in the past 10 (2-6-2).

Malcolm Subban made 24 saves for Vegas while falling to 0-4-2 this season.

Sharks 4, Kings 3 (OT)

In Los Angeles, Patrick Marleau scored at 2:35 of overtime to give surging San Jose a victory over the Kings.

Timo Meier scored twice and Erik Karlsson had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who have won nine of 10. Kevin Labanc added two assists, and Martin Jones made 33 saves.

Anze Kopitar, Dustin Brown and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings, who have lost three of four. Jonathan Quick stopped 21 shots.

Marleau scored when Quick tried to knock away a deflected shot by Labanc, only to send it to the veteran forward for a shot into an open net.

Kopitar tied it at 3-3 at 12:52 of the third period on the rebound of Alex Iafallo’s shot.

San Jose took a 1-0 lead 5:53 into the first on Karlsson’s third goal.

Logan Couture had the primary assist, his eighth assist and 11th point during a seven-game streak.

Predators 3, Blues 2 (SO)

In Nashville, Daniel Carr scored the decisive shootout goal as the Predators edged St. Louis, beating the Blues for the second time in three days.

Nashville beat St. Louis 4-2 on Saturday night to snap its six-game winless streak. This was this first time the Predators havee won back-to-back games since Oct. 26 and Oct. 29.

Carr just arrived from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League to replace Viktor Arvidsson, who is sidelined four to six weeks after sustaining a lower-back injury Saturday night.

Ryan Johansen and Nick Bonino scored for the hosts, and Juuse Saros stopped 23 of 25 shots.

David Perron and Brayden Schenn scored, and Jake Allen made 37 saves for the Blues, who have earned points in 12 of their past 14 games (9-2-3).