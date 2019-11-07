Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura scoreless in loss to Pacers

Nate McMillan wanted to see adjustments and quick, and the Indiana Pacers head coach saw what he was looking for in a 121-106 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

“We showed them tape (from Tuesday night’s loss) of our shot selection, shooting the floaters, not taking the extra dribble, getting to the rim and drawing contact,” he said. “Tonight I think we did a much better job of not settling for floaters and the ball movement was great.”

T.J. Warren scored 21 points to lead the Pacers (4-4), who were playing their third game in four nights. Doug McDermott came off the bench and scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half.

“I can shoot it anywhere,” McDermott said. “I’m excited to just make some shots. It’s always good.”

Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura, meanwhile, had the worst shooting game of his young career. He was 0-for-5 from the field and finished with eight rebounds and one assists. Hachimura is averaging 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He is shooting 47.6 percent from the field.

Bradley Beal had 30 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead Washington (2-5), which has lost four of its last five games. Thomas Bryant had 20 points and 11 rebounds and C.J. Miles added 15 points.

JaKarr Sampson scored 14 points in a 22-2 run in the third quarter to help Indiana build a 23-point lead.

Domantas Sabonis’ two free throws with 5:22 remaining in the third put the Pacers ahead 92-67.

Bucks 129, Clippers 124

In Los Angeles, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 16 rebounds, George Hill scored 24 off the bench and Milwaukee repelled every threat in beating the Clippers for its fourth victory in a row.

In Other Games

Jazz 106, 76ers 104

Rockets 129, Warriors 112

Raptors 124, Kings 120

Mavericks 107, Magic 106

Pistons 122, Knicks 102

Grizzlies 137, Timberwolves 121

Bulls 113, Hawks 93