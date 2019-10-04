Gamba erupt for five second-half goals in rout of Consadole

Gamba Osaka put some distance from relegation with a 5-0 demolition of visiting Consadole Sapporo in the J. League first division on Friday.

After a 3-1 loss to Cerezo in the Osaka derby last weekend, Gamba moved up to 11th place on 34 points, six points ahead of relegation-threatened Sagan Tosu. Consadole remain in seventh with 40 points.

Following a scoreless first half at Panasonic Stadium, Shu Kurata tipped in a cross from Ademilson in the 57th minute past Consadole ‘keeper Gu Sung-yun.

Four minutes later, Gamba’s second striker Takashi Usami dribbled through Sapporo’s defense and planted a right-footed shot into the left corner.

In the 70th, Ademilson widened Gamba’s lead by heading in a volley delivered from Kosuke Onose outside the penalty area. The Brazilian forward made up for sending his shot wide on a penalty early in the first half.

Second-half substitutes Hiroki Fujiharu and Kazuma Watanabe added Gamba’s fourth and fifth goals late in the match.