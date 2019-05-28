Urawa fires manager Oswaldo Oliveira

The Urawa Reds have dismissed manager Oswaldo Oliveira, the J. League first-division team announced Tuesday.

The move comes after the Reds suffered their heaviest defeat of the season, a 4-0 loss to visiting Sanfrecce Hiroshima, on Sunday.

Assistant manager Tsuyoshi Otsuki will assume the role of head coach, the club said.

The Reds currently sit 11th in the J1 table with five wins, two draws and six losses.

Brazilian-born Oliveira took the reins at the Saitama club 10 games into the 2018 season following the firing of predecessor Takafumi Hori. He guided them to a fifth-place finish and victory in the Emperor’s Cup.

Oliveira, 68, who previously managed several Brazilian clubs including Corinthians and Flamengo, led Kashima Antlers to three straight J1 championships from 2007.

He also guided Kashima to Emperor’s Cup titles in 2007 and 2010, and a league cup in 2011.