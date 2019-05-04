Catcher Josh Phegley powers A's past Pirates

The Oakland Athletics have been playing baseball for nearly 120 years. No catcher in team history has ever put together a game quite like the one Josh Phegley did in a 14-1 romp over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Five at-bats. Four hits. Two doubles. A single. All capped off by a long solo shot to left field in the ninth that served as the finishing touch on an eight-RBI performance as the A’s emphatically snapped a six-game losing streak.

Phegley’s eight RBIs set a single-game record for an Oakland catcher and marked the first time any Athletics player reached eight in a game since Eric Chavez did it on Aug. 30, 2001, against Baltimore.

“Really fun baseball,” Phegley said after his season RBI total jumped from 13 to 21. “I feel like you can’t do something like that if the guys in front of you aren’t getting on base. . . . We needed a win and everyone pretty much exploded offensively.”

Oakland set season highs in both runs and hits (16) to win for just the fifth time in 18 games away from O.Co Coliseum and nearly match its entire 15-run total during a skid that dropped the Athletics to last in the American League West. Even pitcher Brett Anderson (4-2) got in on the act. He singled twice in addition to allowing just one run in six innings to pick up his first victory since April 9.

Pittsburgh rookie left fielder Bryan Reynolds singled to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, the second-longest by a Pirate to start his career since 1901, trailing only an 11-game streak by Gregory Polanco in 2014.

Giants 12, Reds 11 (11)

In Cincinnati, Stephen Vogt hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, Evan Longoria connected in the 11th and San Francisco rallied from an eight-run deficit for a victory over Cincinnati.

Down 8-0 after three innings, the Giants piled up three homers off the NL’s top bullpen to pull it out and ruin top prospect Nick Senzel’s debut for the Reds.

San Francisco was down to its final out when Vogt connected off Raisel Iglesias for his first homer, tying it 11-11. Longoria led off the 11th with a homer just inside the left field foul pole off Jared Hughes (2-1), allowing the Giants to get the better of a matchup between the NL’s two worst offenses.

Cubs 4, Cardinals 0

In Chicago, Kyle Hendricks needed just 81 pitches for a four-hitter and Anthony Rizzo homered in his third straight game.

Yankees 6, Twins 3

In New York, Gary Sanchez homered twice and the Yankees overcame their latest injury, beating Minnesota after starter James Paxton exited early with soreness in his left knee.

Diamondbacks 10, Rockies 9

In Denver, Arizona’s Ketel Marte homered from both sides of the plate for the third time this season.

In Other Games

Tigers 4, Royals 3

Blue Jays 1, Rangers 0 (12 )

Dodgers 4, Padres 3

Brewers 3, Mets 1

Rays 7, Orioles 0

Phillies 4, Nationals 2

Red Sox 6, White Sox 1

Braves 7, Marlins 2