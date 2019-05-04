DAZN hires Jay Horowitz as executive vice president

Jamie Horowitz has been hired by DAZN as its executive vice president for content in North America.

The announcement was made by DAZN executive chairman John Skipper in an email to staff Friday.

The sports streaming service is available in nine countries and is the leading sports service in Japan, where it airs NFL, MLB and the UEFA Champions League.

It is just making inroads in the United States with its primary early focus on boxing and MMA. It was to air the Canelo Alvarez-Daniel Jacobs middleweight title fight on Saturday.