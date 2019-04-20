Mets place Jacob deGrom on injured list due to arm pain

Mets ace Jacob deGrom is being put on the injured list and returning to New York for an MRI on his elbow after the NL Cy Young Award winner reported a sore right arm.

“He came in on the off-day and played a little catch and started feeling it a little bit,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said before Friday night’s game at St. Louis. “We’re not sure what it is.”

The 30-year-old deGrom is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA in four games this season.

DeGrom will go on the injured list retroactive to Tuesday, the team said.