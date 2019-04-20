Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom is 2-2 in four games this season. | AP

Mets place Jacob deGrom on injured list due to arm pain

ST. LOUIS - Mets ace Jacob deGrom is being put on the injured list and returning to New York for an MRI on his elbow after the NL Cy Young Award winner reported a sore right arm.

“He came in on the off-day and played a little catch and started feeling it a little bit,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway said before Friday night’s game at St. Louis. “We’re not sure what it is.”

The 30-year-old deGrom is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA in four games this season.

DeGrom will go on the injured list retroactive to Tuesday, the team said.

Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom is 2-2 in four games this season.

