Novak Djokovic falls to Daniil Medvedev in Monte Carlo quarterfinals

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was dumped out by Daniil Medvedev while Rafael Nadal survived a struggle to reach the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters for the 14th time on Friday.

Djokovic lost serve five times in a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 defeat to Russia’s 10th seed Medvedev. The Serbian had 47 unforced errors.

Nadal rallied from 4-1 down in his opening set before overhauling Argentina’s Guido Pella 7-6 (7-1), 6-3.

For Djokovic, defeat marked another premature exit after he crashed out in the early rounds at Indian Wells and Miami last month.