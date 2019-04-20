Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return to Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

Tennis

Novak Djokovic falls to Daniil Medvedev in Monte Carlo quarterfinals

AP

MONTE CARLO, MONACO - World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was dumped out by Daniil Medvedev while Rafael Nadal survived a struggle to reach the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters for the 14th time on Friday.

Djokovic lost serve five times in a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 defeat to Russia’s 10th seed Medvedev. The Serbian had 47 unforced errors.

Nadal rallied from 4-1 down in his opening set before overhauling Argentina’s Guido Pella 7-6 (7-1), 6-3.

For Djokovic, defeat marked another premature exit after he crashed out in the early rounds at Indian Wells and Miami last month.

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Rafael Nadal plays a shot from Grigor Dimitrov during their third-round match at the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday.
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic into Monte Carlo quarterfinals
Defending champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked Novak Djokovic eased into the Monte Carlo Masters quarterfinals on Thursday, remaining on course to meet in the final of the clay-court tournament ...
Two-time Grand Slam winner and world No. 1 Naomi Osaka has been recognized as one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in the world for 2019.
Time puts Osaka on prestigious list
Tennis phenom and world No. 1 Naomi Osaka has been selected among the world's 100 Most Influential People of 2019 in a list released Wednesday by Time magazine. "Rookie Grand Slam tournam...
Kei Nishikori reacts during his match against Pierre Hugues Herbert at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday in Monte Carlo.
Kei Nishikori bounced from Monte Carlo Masters in second round
Kei Nishikori had no answer for some magical shot making by world No. 49 Pierre Hugues Herbert, who won their second-round match at the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday. Nishikori, ranked ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return to Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Friday. | AFP-JIJI

, ,