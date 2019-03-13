Kengo Nakamura shoots during the first half of Frontale's Asian Champions League match against Sydney FC on Wednesday in Kawasaki. | KYODO

Soccer

Frontale edges Sydney FC in Asian Champions League

Kyodo

KAWASAKI - Substitute Manabu Saito struck a late winner as Kawasaki Frontale beat visiting Sydney FC 1-0 in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday.

Despite taking 20 shots to their opponents’ two, Frontale had difficulty breaking down the Australian side, which brought a defensive game plan into the Group H clash at Todoroki Stadium.

Frontale — who last week lost their ACL opener 1-0 to Shanghai SIPG on a late penalty — had just one previous win this year, a 1-0 victory over Urawa Reds in the Fuji Xerox Super Cup on Feb. 16.

After missing a number of chances in the first half, the back-to-back J. League champions turned up the pressure following the break.

Frontale made repeated attacks inside the final third late in the match but struggled to find a way past Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne.

The custodian denied Ao Tanaka from close range in the 75th minute, then saved Yu Kobayashi’s header from the center of the box a minute later.

Substitute forward Kei Chinen, meanwhile, sent one attempt over the bar and saw another saved in the top corner.

Frontale manager Toru Oniki brought on Saito in the 81st minute. The move paid off two minutes later when the attacking substitute beat Redmayne with a shot from the middle of the box.

The win moves Kawasaki past Sydney into third place behind SIPG on goal difference.

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring the team's sixth goal against Schalke during their Champions League match on Tuesday in Manchester, England.
Ruthless Manchester City brings unprecedented quadruple within view
Schalke posted a GIF of two Power Rangers holding their heads in their hands, accompanied by the message: "MAKE IT STOP." Another tweet popped up minutes later, this time from the goalke...
Victory captain Keisuke Honda celebrates after scoring the game-tying equalizer against Sanfrecce on Tuesday in Hiroshima.
Keisuke Honda calls for Japanese clubs to focus on defending
Tuesday's Asian Champions League game at Edion Stadium in Hiroshima marked exactly 4,112 days since Keisuke Honda had last stood on a Japanese pitch representing his club rather than his country...
Cristiano Ronaldo (second from left) and his Juventus teammates celebrate his third goal of the night against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in Turin, Italy.
Cristiano Ronaldo sends Juventus to quarterfinals as City crushes Schalke
Cristiano Ronaldo made a mockery of Atletico Madrid's vaunted defense, and then mocked its coach as well. Ronaldo scored a hat trick against the normally resilient Spanish side to send Ju...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kengo Nakamura shoots during the first half of Frontale's Asian Champions League match against Sydney FC on Wednesday in Kawasaki. | KYODO

, , ,