Green Rockets head coach Peter Russell steps down

NEC Green Rockets said Monday that Peter Russell will step down from his role as head coach of the Chiba-based Japan Rugby Top League club after three seasons.

The 56-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the option of a third with Mitre 10 Cup side Manawatu Turbos in his native New Zealand, the Turbos confirmed on their website.

Among the players leaving the Green Rockets are former Sunwolves and Japan center Derek Carpenter, who played for NEC for one season following spells at Toyota Verblitz and Suntory Sungoliath.