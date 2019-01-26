Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman celebrates with the NFC trophy after the team's overtime victory against the Saints in the NFC Championship Game last Sunday. | AP

More Sports / Football

NFL fines Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman for helmet-to-helmet hit

AP

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA - Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman will pay his fine from the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans receiver Tommylee Lewis in the NFC Championship Game last Sunday.

“It’s all good, and I’m moving on,” Robey-Coleman said. “That’s how the league feels. That’s their call.”

Robey-Coleman confirmed he received a fine from the NFL on Friday, essentially a tacit acknowledgement by the league that a penalty should have been called.

The NFL Network reported he was fined $26,739.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

World No. 1 Justin Rose lines up a putt on the 15th green during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course.
Justin Rose cards 6-under 66, pulls ahead at Farmers Insurance Open
World No. 1 Justin Rose shot a six-under-par 66 to open up a three-stroke lead at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego on Friday. While Tiger Woods posted his second consecutive 70 to...
Novak Djokovic hits a return against Lucas Pouille during their semifinal match at the Australian Open on Friday.
Djokovic, Nadal renew rivalry
If Rafael Nadal's Australian Open semifinal win over Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas was one-sided, Novak Djokovic showed he could be even more brutal in his victory against Lucas Pouille on ...
Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova are facing off at the women's final of the Australian Open.
LIVEBLOG: Naomi Osaka vs Petra Kvitova: Australian Open final, as it happens

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman celebrates with the NFC trophy after the team's overtime victory against the Saints in the NFC Championship Game last Sunday. | AP

,