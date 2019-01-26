NFL fines Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman for helmet-to-helmet hit

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman will pay his fine from the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans receiver Tommylee Lewis in the NFC Championship Game last Sunday.

“It’s all good, and I’m moving on,” Robey-Coleman said. “That’s how the league feels. That’s their call.”

Robey-Coleman confirmed he received a fine from the NFL on Friday, essentially a tacit acknowledgement by the league that a penalty should have been called.

The NFL Network reported he was fined $26,739.