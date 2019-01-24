Nagoya Grampus to send forward Shumpei Fukahori on loan to Portugal's Vitoria SC

Nagoya Grampus announced Thursday they have reached a deal to send 20-year-old forward Shumpei Fukahori on loan to Portuguese first-division side Vitoria SC.

A Nagoya area native, Fukahori was schooled at the Grampus youth academy, whose graduates include current Japan captain Maya Yoshida.

Fukahori made his professional debut with Grampus in the second division in 2017, playing two games prior to their promotion back to J1.

The young attacker played 12 league and cup games for Grampus last season, scoring three goals and getting one assist.

Fukahori will remain on loan at Vitoria until July 31.