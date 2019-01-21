Lindsey Vonn may be in too much pain to keep skiing

What was evident all weekend for Lindsey Vonn became clear to everyone else on Sunday.

The American skier’s surgically repaired knees simply don’t let her apply the power she requires to win races anymore.

The pain is too severe; the psychological impact too much to bear; her pride too great.

No wonder that Vonn is considering moving up her retirement.

After failing to finish a World Cup super-G, Vonn said leaving the sport immediately “is a possibility.”

“But I’m emotional right now,” Vonn quickly added. “I have to really think clearly about that. It’s not a decision I make lightly or quickly.”

Vonn added to reporters, “I’ll let you guys know.”

She was more decisive when interviewed by Swiss TV, saying “now it’s time to listen to my body and it’s time to say goodbye.”

Vonn was charging and in contention for a podium spot until a slight bobble bounced her slightly off track. Then she clipped a gate and couldn’t apply pressure on her right leg to force her way back onto the racing line, prompting her to miss the next gate.

And with that, Vonn stood up out of her tuck, hung her head and skied diagonally off the course.

“I’ve had four surgeries on my right knee. I’ve got no LCL (lateral collateral ligament) on my left knee. I’ve got two braces on. There’s only so much I can handle and I might have reached my maximum,” Vonn said. “I’m not sure. I’ve got to take a couple days’ time and really think about things.”

Vonn was planning on retiring in December. She returned this weekend from her latest injury — to her left knee — but her best result in three races was ninth in Saturday’s downhill.

Vonn needs five more wins to break the all-time World Cup record of 86 victories held by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark but that seems like the last thing on her mind now.

“I really don’t know what to think at this point,” she said. “Definitely isn’t the way I had hoped that things would go. I’ve been able to fight through a lot of injuries in my career but I think my injuries might get the best of me at this point.”

While Vonn’s most recent injury was to her left knee — she hyperextended it and sprained a ligament while training in November — her right knee is permanently damaged from previous crashes. She’s racing with braces on both knees and goes through an extensive rehab process each evening to keep competing.